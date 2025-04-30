Octopus says ‘demand is high’ at RTS drop-in sessions – and urges customers to get in touch while there is still time

Energy company representatives are hosting drop-ins for Shetland customers needing help with the looming deadline for meter changes.

Octopus Energy’s team will be at Mareel in Lerwick today (Wednesday), tomorrow and Friday between 10am-6pm.

The company said demand at the events had been “high”.

“It’s vital that any remaining customers get their exchanges booked in while the team is available,” Octopus added.

Radio teleswich (RTS) meters, which are used by thousands of households in the isles, will stop working on 30th June.

Customers need to switch to smart meters before the deadline.

With time running out, Octopus has launched the “RTS Regional Tour” to reach the most remote parts of the country – including Shetland,

The tour is in Shetland until 4th May.

People who cannot get to Mareel to book a visit can still contact Octopus by video call: https://meet.google.com/bot-vmea-swu or by dialling 020 3957 2317 using Pin: 996 871 540#.