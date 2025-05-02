First night of folk festival highlights

Margo Cilker and Forrest Van Tuyl ahead of their appearance at Mareel last night. Photo: John Coutts

The Shetland Folk Festival has kicked off in fine style, with a host of musicians from far and wide taking to the stage in a variety of different venues.

Now in its 43rd year, the longstanding musical highlight features 32 local artists as well as 15 visiting acts.

First on stage in the Tingwall hall last night was Treemandos, a new collaboration of five seasoned isles musicians.

At the heart of this talented group is one of Shetland’s finest mandolin players, Jenny Henry, who joined forces with Kenny Johnson, Grant Nicol and John Clark – both of Haltadans – and Hom Bru stalwart Gary Peterson.

Next was the first of the visiting artists. Elizabeth Davidson-Blythe and Daniel Quayle brought dramatic and captivating energy to the folk music scene.

Their catchy blend of Isle of Man musical heritage and synth pop went down well with the sell-out crowd. Their performances offer a fusion of traditional Manx, Irish, Scottish and even Estonian influences.

Then it was the turn of Michael Daves and Jacob Jolliff – two of America’s premier bluegrass talents, who joined forces to create an electrifying musical duo.

Bringing the night to a close was Julie Alapnes of Norway, who was returning to the isles 16 years since her first visit. Since then she has released three albums, and developed a style which masterfully weaves the tapestry of traditional Norwegian folk music with a rich and diverse musical palette.

Meanwhile, local fiddler Bryan Gear opened the evening in Mareel with a lively trio of Shetland reels, followed by some moodier tunes from Orkney.

Accompanied by piano and guitar, Gear crossed the Atlantic for a brief country and western cover before wrapping up with some French reels, which he can’t pronounce the names of, so didn’t try.

The next act was from the US – specifically California, via Golddendale, Washington.

Margo Cilker, who has been hailed as a new star of country rock, said Golddendale was “a very windy place with lots of sheep. Does that sound familiar?”

Cilker was performing alongside guitarist Forrest Van Tuyl. With a double bass and songs about cattle wandering up highways, the sound was warm, winning and went down well.

Local favourites Kansa played third, before Richard Wood closed the night, stomping and writhing in ripped skinny jeans.

By the time he wrapped up, it was not clear where Wood’s lank hair ended and the snapped threads of his bow began. It was as close as folk fiddling gets to rock and roll.