In today’s (Friday, 2nd May) edition of The Shetland Times:

• Lyall and Macdonald on Lib Dem shortlist for Holyrood.

• Latest on zonal energy pricing.

• FEATURE: drug dogs in training.

• £10 million for hospital refurbishments, and new hospital still on track, says Robinson.

• Time for Shetland to seize autonomy?

• FEATURE: gardening and DIY section.

• SPORT: new netball development manager appointed.