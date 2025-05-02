POLL: Would you support Faroese-style autonomy for Shetland?

A leading figure in the autonomy movement has indicated there are opportunities for success – but only if Shetlanders make it happen.

John Goodlad was speaking during a UHI webinar titled Discussing Political Autonomy for Faroe & Shetland last Thursday.

Mr Goodlad stressed he was not making an argument for autonomy and most of his presentation was about the history of the debate and the differences between Faroe and Shetland.

However, the former Shetland Movement candidate also outlined several opportunities.

Mr Goodlad said Scottish independence was “probably inevitable” – and that could also lead to greater self-determination in Shetland.

The author also highlighted how the rapid growth in renewables in Shetland had happened without much local input – and how this had increased people’s desire for a greater say in their own affairs.

However, he said the most important thing would be the view of Shetlanders.

“Nobody is going to grant us autonomy,” he said.

“This is not going to happen because of a benevolent Scottish government, whether developed or independent,

“This is not going to happen by Westminster thinking it’s a good idea.

“This is only going to happen if Shetlanders call for and advocate that they want greater island autonomy.”

Shetland Greens councillor Alex Armitage, who favours greater island autonomy, asked what he felt greater autonomy would mean for relations between Shetland and Faroe.

Mr Goodlad said the “world would be full of opportunities” for Faroe and Shetland to work together in the event of both achieving a greater degree of home rule.

Faroese-style autonomy is often raised as being a political system Shetland should aim form.

Faroe is a self-governing nation within the Kingdom of Denmark and enjoys extensive powers in many areas except for defence, justice and currency.