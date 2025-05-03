Sound Service issues warning after shoplifting

Sound Service Station.

A Lerwick filling station has warned shoplifting is becoming an “all too common occurrence”.

Sound Service Station says young girls helped themselves to toys and sweets, and even ate the sweets in the premises.

It said the two girls, “who looked no older than 10 years-old,” took the items to the back of the shop, before opening the sweets using scissors from the stationery area and eating them.

They are then said to have left, stealing the toys as they went.

Sound Service said it was “really sad” to share the news.

It posted online: “Can mums and dads please be aware that if your child comes home with lots of ‘Munchems’ toys, Pez and Minecraft toys, please get in touch.

“Please all have a word with your children about shoplifting as this is far too common an occurrence.

“When we find out who they are we will be in touch.”