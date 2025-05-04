Half marathon challenge in memory of much-loved dad

Family members prepare for the half marathon. From left: Leighton, Louise, Eve and Kieran Fraser.

Members of a Gulberwick family will this month run the Edinburgh half marathon in memory of a loved one who died from a “catastrophic” brain haemorrhage.

Kris Fraser died unexpectedly last September after taking seriously ill at work on board the North Sea rig where he worked.

The drilling and completion supervisor with Total E&P UK Ltd was immediately flown by medivac to Norway, but died a few days later with his loved ones by his bedside in a Bergen hospital.

His family, friends and work colleagues were devastated by the tragedy.

But now, his family want to turn their heartbreak into something positive.

They are running the Edinburgh half-marathon on 25th May for the charity Brain Tumour Research on what would have been Kris’s 52nd birthday.

Kris’s widow Louise, sons Kieran and Leighton and daughter Eve are all taking part in the challenge.

Kieran said: “Dad always wanted to help his family and friends whenever they needed, and so through this we hope he can do that one more time.”

Louise had an operation on a brain tumour in 2012 and further treatment in 2022.

In 2013 she ran in the Nike Run to the Beat half marathon in London with her sisters Clare Inkster and Katherine Nisbet, raising over £10,000 for Brain Tumour Research.

The Edinburgh half marathon will be the culmination of local fundraising. It will follow Sunday teas on 18th May in the Gulberwick hall, where Kris was a committee member.

The teas, organised by Clare, will include what is described as a “possibly Shetland’s biggest jigsaw sale”.

A raffle will also be held, with a travel voucher for two return Loganair tickets the star prize.

An online auction will also be held from 22nd to 25th May. It is being run by Kieran’s fiancée, Lori Bulter.

Among the donations are a return NorthLink trip for two.

The family would like to thank the many individuals and organisations for their support and contributions to their fundraising efforts.

Donations can be made through a Just Giving page.

Kris fraser, who died last September.