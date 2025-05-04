Isles visit from Liberation Convoy draws near

One of the vessels in the Liberation Convoy will be the fishing vessel M/K Andholmen, featured on the Shetland Bus memorial in Scalloway. Photo: Ryan Taylor

Events to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day are drawing near.

A flotilla of historic vessels are due to visit the isles this week, ahead of VE Day on Thursday.

The convoy is expected to arrive in Lerwick on Tuesday, and will be made open to the public on Wednesday.

The largest in the convoy is the 60-metre cargo ship S/S Hestmanden known as the “Norwegian War Sailor Museum”.

On Wednesday evening crews from the vessels, veterans and guests will form a procession led by Lerwick Pipe Band.

They will walk from Lerwick harbour to the town hall, via Harbour Street and Fort Charlotte.

Council convener Andrea Manson will then host an evening civic reception for invited guests.

On Thursday, VE Day will be marked with public commemorative events in Lerwick and Scalloway.

The Lord Lieutenant and convener will lead the laying of wreaths, with national anthems played by Lerwick Brass Band and musicians from the Norwegian Naval Band.

A memorial service in Lerwick will take place on Thursday morning at the County War Memorial. In Scalloway, a memorial service will also take place in the afternoon at the Shetland Bus Memorial.

On Thursday evening musicians from the Norwegian Naval Band will perform at a concert in St Columba’s Kirk in Lerwick.

Visiting vessels are expected to leave Lerwick harbour from Saturday, with some returning to Norway.

Others will make their way to other Shetland ports, including Scalloway and Baltasound.