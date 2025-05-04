Headlines News

Motorist accused of multiple traffic offences near tourist centre

The tourist centre in Lerwick. Photo: Jim Mullay.

A motorist has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal after he was stopped by police in Market Cross, Lerwick on Saturday morning near the old Tourist Information centre.

The man is alleged to have committed multiple road traffic offences, including driving without a licence, having no insurance or valid MoT.

He is also alleged to have fraudulently altered a vehicle registration mark.

His vehicle was seized by officers under Section 165 of the Road Traffic Act 1988.

Area commander Chris Sewell said: “Keeping Shetland’s roads safe is a priority for me as Area Commander. Driving without a licence, insurance or a valid MoT is unacceptable and puts other road users at risk. I am committed to taking robust enforcement action against those who show such disregard for the law.”

