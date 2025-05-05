Arts & Entertainment

Folk festival comes to an end

Kevin Craigens May 5, 2025
The 2025 Shetland Folk Festival is now over, with visiting acts making their way back to the Scottish mainland after a busy four-day event.

It was all brought to an end in the early hours this morning (Monday) as acts, organisers and invited guests were welcomed to Islesburgh Community Centre for Da final fling.

After the bar closed at 2am, guests remained in the building to be entertained by the musicians who performed until the sun came up.

Reports and pictures from events across the isles will be available in Friday’s edition of The Shetland Times.

How did you enjoy the Shetland Folk Festival? Did you capture any pictures that you would like to share? Send pictures to [email protected].

