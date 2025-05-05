Folk festival comes to an end

The 2025 Shetland Folk Festival is now over, with visiting acts making their way back to the Scottish mainland after a busy four-day event.

It was all brought to an end in the early hours this morning (Monday) as acts, organisers and invited guests were welcomed to Islesburgh Community Centre for Da final fling.

After the bar closed at 2am, guests remained in the building to be entertained by the musicians who performed until the sun came up.

