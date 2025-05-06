News

Antenna upgrade is a potential ‘solution’ to Lerwick’s 4G problems

Kevin Craigens May 6, 2025 0
An upgrade of the antenna at Lerwick police station is hoped to improve mobile phone signal in the town.

Lerwick Community Council (LCC) agreed on Monday to ask contractors to clarify whether the work would benefit residents in the area.

Communication company WHP Telecom and digital infrastructure contractor Cornerstone wrote to LCC last month to make members aware of the upgrade proposals.

Cornerstone said: “There is a specific requirement for a radio base station upgrade at this location to provide mobile coverage and capacity in and around this area of Lerwick whilst also providing the latest 4G technology and new service provision to the local area for Telefonica UK Limited customers.”

It said this would ensure “high quality indoor service provision”.

The letter also highlighted the companies’ intention to consult with the community over its proposals.

Councillor Jonathan Duncan asked if the upgrade would solve the problem of  poor mobile connectivity, which has been a concern in the town for some time.

Chairman Jim Anderson said there was “no mention” of how the works would improve the situation for islanders.

However, as the work was on behalf of Telefonica UK Limited, which is owned by providers Virgin Media and O2, councillor Gary Robinson suggested it would likely improve signal for those companies’ customers.

Councillor Karen Fraser suggested asking the companies for more information about what the upgrades would entail for residents.

Members also agreed to seek confirmation as to whether the works would be for general connectivity or for emergency use.

