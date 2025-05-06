News

Co-op card machines working again following cyber attack

May 6, 2025 0
A cyber attack on the Co-op left some of its stores unable to take card payments. 

Lerwick Co-op was unable to take card payments yesterday (Monday), although the issue had resolved by this afternoon.

It is not clear whether the problem was caused by the cyber attack or separate internet issues.

Nationally, however, the Co-op has been suffering “significant disruption” following the attack – with some stores unable to take card payments and others struggling to keep shelves stocked.

Co-op chief executive Shirine Khoury-Haq issued a statement to members.

She said: “The criminals that are perpetrating these attacks are highly sophisticated and our colleagues are working tirelessly to do three things – protect and defend our Co-op; fully understand the extent of the impact caused by the attach and provide much needed information to the authorities that may help them with their investigations.

“Actively managing the severity of the attack has meant shutting down some of our systems to protect the organisation

“That said, our frontline colleagues are focused on minimising disruption that might be experienced by our members and customers.”

Ms Khoury-Haq said the cyber criminals had been able to access a “limited amount” of member data.

“This is obviously extremely distressing for our colleagues and members and I am very sorry this happened,” she added.

“We recognise the importance of data protection and take our obligations to you and our regulators seriously, particularly as a member-owned organisation.”

