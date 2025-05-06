“Liberation convoy” arrives in Lerwick

A flotilla of restored historical vessels arrived in Lerwick this afternoon (Tuesday) – to commemorate VE Day, and the famous “Shetland Bus” refugee operation.

Four fishing boats and a submarine chaser which rescued allies from Nazi-occupied Norway were joined by Norway’s floating War Sailor Museum for the voyage, which started on Monday morning.

It was a good crossing according to Jonas Hansen, skipper and owner of the fishing vessel Erkna, despite rougher weather and near five-metre waves earlier in the trip.

“More than 60 Norwegians were down under deck during one of the rescue trips,” he said, pointing at Erkna, the oldest fishing boat in the convoy.

“She’s five years older than the Titanic,” he added. “That’s a lot of history.”

The 60-metre cargo ship Hestmanden arrived first this afternoon, flanked by pilot boats, the Lerwick Lifeboat and Ruby May dive support. Erkna was next in, followed by Heland, Arndholmen and Arnefjord.

The vessels will be open to the public much of tomorrow (Wednesday), before celebrating VE day on Thursday and heading south later in the week.

The convoy has been arranged by an informal group of museums, organisations, volunteers, professionals and enthusiasts of Norway’s maritime wartime history, with the support of the Norwegian Ministry of Defence, Norwegian Navy, both country’s respective embassies and the Norwegian-British Chamber of Commerce.

For Sten Brath, a commander in the Norwegian Navy, remembering Europe’s darkest days has perhaps never been more important.

“Thoughts about freedom are much stronger now because of the situation in Europe,” he told The Shetland Times on a planning visit to Lerwick earlier this year.

“It’s important to show the vessels to young people particularly so they can learn about freedom, and what it costs.”

