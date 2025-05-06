Viking longship returns to the water to welcome Liberation Convoy

The Dim-Riv in transit. Photo: Alex Dodge.

A famous longship will be returning to the water this afternoon after a major refurbishment - just in time to welcome a flotilla of historic vessels in the Liberation Convoy.

The Dim-Riv has undergone significant repairs following an urgent crowdfunding appeal last year.

And now that she is back at her best, the iconic Viking replica is ready to take part in the events planned to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

Da Longship Committee chairman Graham Nicolson said she would be back on the water “flying the flag for Lerwick and Shetland” as the flotilla arrives.

It has taken a great deal of time, effort and money to get her ready for the big occasion - with work still taking place late last night.

“It was all hands to the pump,” said Mr Nicolson.

“To be quite honest, she is as good now as she was when she entered the water in the 1980s.”

Mr Nicolson launched the crowdfunder to save the Dim-Riv last year - almost 45 years after she first graced the waters of Lerwick Harbour.

It came amid escalating costs for the upkeep of the vessel, as well as insurance, and an urgent need to replace her top board and gunnel.

Not only did the appeal rapidly raise thousands of pounds, Jewson in Lerwick also came to the rescue with a donation of timber.

The work has been led by Angus McNeil in the Dim-Riv shed since February.

Initially the intention was to have her back in the water for her summer trips, which usually start up in late May or early June.

But when Lord Lieutnnt Lindsay Tulloch asked whether she could be included in the VE Day events, the committee stepped its efforts.

“That gave us the encouragement to really get going,” said Mr Nicolson.

Mr Nicolson has thanked everyone involved in the project, including those who donated to the crowdfunder, Jewson, Mr McNeil and the committee for making it happen.

“Without all the time they put in, she would not be back in the water this year or next.”

This year’s trips on the Dim-Riv will take place on Wednesdays,