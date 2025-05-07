Disruption to be caused to Whalsay and Bressay ferry service

Four sailings will no longer go ahead in Bressay as works to its linkspan gets under way.

A number of sailing cancellations and terminal changes have been announced as linkspan maintenance is set to get under way in Bressay and Whalsay.

Four sailings will no longer go ahead in Bressay on Sunday. These include the 4.30pm Lerwick to Bressay sailing, 5pm from Bressay to Lerwick, 5.15pm from Lerwick to Bressay and the 5.45pm Bressay to Lerwick sailing.

Normal service is expected to resume at 6pm for the Lerwick to Bressay sailing.

Essential maintenance will also be carried out to the Laxo linkspan on Wednesday 14th May.

As a result, a number of Whalsay’s sailings have been diverted to the Vidlin terminal. These sailings are now as follows: 5.45pm Symbister to Vidlin, 6.30pm Vidlin to Symbister, 7pm Symbister to Vidlin and 8.30pm Vidlin to Symbister.

The service is expected to return to normal at 9.15pm from Symbister.