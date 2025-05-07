News

Family ‘deeply grateful’ after community rallied to help rebuild lives following devastating house fire

May 7, 2025 0
The Tindall family. 

A family who lost everything in a devastating house fire have spoken of their immense gratitude after the community rallied to rebuild their lives.

The Tindall family’s home in Cheyne Crescent, Lerwick, was destroyed in a blaze on Tuesday, 1st April.

They lost their possessions and beloved pets while a neighbouring property was also damaged beyond repair.

But in a mere matter of days a crowdfunder had raised thousands of pounds to help the family get back on their feet.

As of today (Wednesday) the total stood at a staggering £22,915.

Writing to The Shetland Times to express her family’s gratitude, mother-of-two Jolene Tindall said: ”We wanted to take the chance to write this to acknowledge the past month.

“There are too many people to thank individually, so hopefully the following will reach out to everyone who has been there for us.

“Words can’t express how incredibly grateful we all are.

“We have been so touched and overwhelmed by the incredible kindness and generosity of our community, friends, and even strangers, following the devastating fire.

“The outpouring of support, including the generous donations of money, clothing, and belongings, has been truly remarkable.

Thank you all for reminding us of the strength and compassion that exists around us.

“We are deeply grateful.”

Mrs Tindall said she and her husband Neil, together with their children Eddie and Ollie were taking thing one day at a time.

“We are having days of mixed emotions but together with support of our family and friends we are getting stronger.

“We are incredibly proud of our boys for coping so well with the trauma and keeping us going.

“We lost everything so have been rebuilding the best we can.

“Coping with the grief that comes with losing our pets as well as the memories and sentimental things has been hard.”

The family was rehoused by the council the day after the fire.

Mrs Tindall said the SIC deserved a “lot of praise for the rapid response”

And she said the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service had also been “incredible” in providing help and advice.

At the height of the blaze, eight fire engines, including specialist resources worked to extinguish the flames.

