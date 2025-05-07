Man jailed after targeted abuse, break-ins and theft

Lerwick Sheriff Court.

A 44-year-old man has been locked up after carrying out a campaign of targeted abuse, break-ins and theft.

Stuart Campbell Duncan was handed a 31 month jail sentence after he admitted five charges at Lerwick Sheriff Court today (Wednesday).

Duncan, who appeared remotely from Grampian Prison, was also made subject to a 10 year non-harassment order.

The court heard Duncan broke into a property in Toab on 22nd November last year when a neighbour found him stealing electrical equipment including televisions and speakers.

He had also lined up car parts, a suitcase, frozen food and two candles to be taken.

In total he stole £600 worth of items, with a further £3,450 prepared to be taken at a later time.

The following month, Duncan broke his bail conditions by contacting the complainer whose house he had broken into.

Just an hour after he was released from custody on 18th December, Duncan called the complainer, who hung up, and then continued to send threatening messages over the festive period.

In January, Duncan also broke into a garage in Toab, which was owned by another person but used by the complainer.

A car key was stolen from the property – which cost £800 to replace, including the ignition.

A further £4,840 of damage was caused to the car.

A passerby found Duncan in the garage and, knowing the owner was away, contacted a neighbour for help.

Duncan gave the neighbour a false name and then became threatening, punched what remained of the broken glass window, which he had already broken to gain entry.

The court heard how the neighbour was hit in the face with debris, for which he required medical attention.

Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald described Duncan’s criminal record as “not particularly nice” and said he clearly had trouble with alcohol.

She said it was also obvious Duncan had a problem with the complainer.

Defence agent Tommy Allan told the court his client had no connection to Shetland and little desire to return.

Duncan was “sorry” for what he had done, Mr Allan said.

The solicitor said his client had been dealing with addiction and his spell in prison had “saved his life”.

He accepted he would have to pay a “serious price” for his crimes.

Sheriff MacDonald told Duncan he would serve consecutive terms of 18 months and 13 months in prison. In addition she issued a 10-year non-harassment order.