‘What do you call a clumsy wizard?’ Young comedian has judges ‘in stitches’ as he wins joke-telling contest

May 7, 2025 0
Comedian Alec Colvin. 

A young comedian has made it through to the finals of of a national joke-telling competition after his gag left the judges “in stitches”.

Alec Colvin, a P6 pupil at Dunrossness Primary School, was crowned winner of the Shetland regional heat of a contest which celebrates the “power of communication”.

His winning joke was: “What do you call a clumsy wizard? Fumbledore.”

Alec will head to the Scottish Parliament on 5th June for the grand final of the Royal College of Speech and Language Therapists’ (RCSLT) VoiceBox competition.

Hosted by presiding officer Alison Johnstone MSP, with BBC journalist and stand-up comedian, Zara Janjua, compering, the final will see 32 of Scotland’s funniest primary pupils compete to become champion.

The competition was launched on Blue Monday – the “saddest day of the year” – and has seen schools across Scotland submitting their funniest entries.

Alec has already secured £100 worth of Collins Big Cat books for his school, and is in the running for the top prizes, which includes up to £500’s worth of books.

Head of RCSLT Scotland Glenn Carter,  said: “We’re incredibly proud of all the regional winners who’ve earned a place in the national final.

“VoiceBox is about much more than making people laugh. It’s about highlighting the vital role that communication plays in every part of a child’s life.

“Speech, language and communication, skills are the foundation for learning, social connection, mental wellbeing and future employment.

“Yet too many children still struggle without the support they need, often going unnoticed.

“Competitions like VoiceBox show just how powerful a child’s voice can be when given a platform and why it’s so important that we continue to invest in speech and language therapy to support children’s communication.

“These children aren’t just telling jokes.

“They’re showing us how the ability to communicate can positively impact confidence, creativity and connection.”

 

