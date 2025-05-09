News

In this week’s Shetland Times

May 9, 2025
In this week’s Shetland Times

In today’s (Friday, 9th May) edition of The Shetland Times:

• Crunch talks today over deepening Royal Mail issues;

• MUSIC: Full round of Folk Festival pictures and reviews;

• EXCLUSIVE: Naturalist Bobby Tulloch’s work released in audiobook form;

• POLITICS: Hannah Mary Goodlad’s vision as SNP candidate for Scottish elections, while Greens pitch for autonomy;

• EXCLUSIVE: HVDC power link goes down for more than a week;

• SPORT: Shetland takes Laurenson Cup with penalties.

SHARE POST ON:

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.