In this week’s Shetland Times

In today’s (Friday, 9th May) edition of The Shetland Times:

• Crunch talks today over deepening Royal Mail issues;

• MUSIC: Full round of Folk Festival pictures and reviews;

• EXCLUSIVE: Naturalist Bobby Tulloch’s work released in audiobook form;

• POLITICS: Hannah Mary Goodlad’s vision as SNP candidate for Scottish elections, while Greens pitch for autonomy;

• EXCLUSIVE: HVDC power link goes down for more than a week;

• SPORT: Shetland takes Laurenson Cup with penalties.