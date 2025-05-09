In this week’s Shetland Times
In today’s (Friday, 9th May) edition of The Shetland Times:
• Crunch talks today over deepening Royal Mail issues;
• MUSIC: Full round of Folk Festival pictures and reviews;
• EXCLUSIVE: Naturalist Bobby Tulloch’s work released in audiobook form;
• POLITICS: Hannah Mary Goodlad’s vision as SNP candidate for Scottish elections, while Greens pitch for autonomy;
• EXCLUSIVE: HVDC power link goes down for more than a week;
• SPORT: Shetland takes Laurenson Cup with penalties.