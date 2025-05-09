Pigstock returns for a day of family fun and live music

A food eating contest will be held.

Family fun day Pigstock is returning on Saturday with a jam-packed line- up of live music and more.

Organised by the Outpost in Burra, this year’s event will be raising funds for Muscular Dystrophy UK.

The Outpost’s Dave Kok will be away for the event but said: “My superstar wife Louise and the mighty Pigstock crew will still make magic happen and it’ll be a great fundraising day for all the family to enjoy.”

Taking place in the Bridge-End community hall, the “musical extravaganza” will also feature games, face painting and even an eating competition.

Confirmed bands include: Grimlock, The Fiction, Vagabond; Bitumen River; Brundlehourse and many more.

All ages are welcome and entry is free – although cash donations are invited.

The event runs from 10am-9pm.