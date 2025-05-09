Sandwick man fined after confrontation with son at pier

Lerwick Sheriff Court.

A Sandwick man who drove carelessly along pier to prevent his son from leaving after a confrontation has been fined £720.

Ronald Young, 59, also had five points added to his licence after he admitted the offence, which happened at Blacksness Pier, Scalloway, on 2nd March last year.

The court heard he drove along the pier at speed to block his son Sam Young, who was in a pickup truck.

However, a separate allegation that the accused had assaulted his son was found to be not proven, following last Thursday’s trial at Lerwick Sheriff Court.

The trial featured evidence from two witnesses and a video.

But Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald was unable to conclude, beyond a reasonable doubt, that Young was guilty.

The court was told the complainer had finished working on his boat when he had got into his truck and became aware his father was at the pier.

Giving evidence remotely, the complainer said he had a difficult relationship with his father and had made it clear he wanted nothing to do with him.

He said his father shouted at him and threw punches before he blacked out and injured his head.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie told the court the complainer received six stitches for a 10cm cut on the side of his head.

Defence agent Tommy Allan suggested his client had gone to the pier to check on his son’s wellbeing, as he had not responded to messages from earlier in the week,

The complainer agreed that was possible – but also said his father had been listening to “lies” that claimed he was involved in drugs.

Mr Allan also said it was “convenient” the complainer had no memory of the incident.

In Ronald Young’s account to the police, he claimed his son “launched” to attack him.

Video evidence taken from a passing fishing boat, showed the two men in a verbal exchange.

Mr MacKenzie claimed the video showed Ronald Young throwing a punch.

But Sheriff MacDonald suggested it was the younger man “who made the move” before the accused backed away.

It was agreed the altercation had already begun before the video had started recording.

A second witness – a friend of the complainer – said he noticed the pair in an argument from across the pier and he rushed over to split them up.

The witness claimed Ronald Young had been the aggressor but accepted both men had been “flapping” their arms at each other.

When the witness arrived, the father and son had stopped and the older man got in his car and left.

The witness noticed the complainer had blood on his head and was going to take him to hospital for treatment.

But then Ronald Young returned – driving at speed in his car and blocked his son’s truck from leaving the pier.

The witness said the accused had come back to apologise but Mr Allan suggested his client was returning to say “it wasn’t his fault” – as was told in a statement to police.

Sheriff MacDonald told the accused it was clear he had gone to the pier for a “confrontation”.

But she also saw “inconsistencies” in the Crown’s argument and evidence.

She gave a verdict of not proven.

“I think you were ashamed by what happened that day,” Sheriff MacDonald said.