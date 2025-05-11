COMMENT: What now for journalism?

By Vaila Wishart

Back in the cold war days of the Soviet Union, a sailor from Russia or one of the Baltic states would occasionally jump ship and make a dash for freedom, often chased by fellow crewmen.

It made a good story which the Shetland stringer, Wishart, Lerwick, would phone down to the national press.

Sometimes the big boys from the daily papers would arrive to cover it for themselves. The Daily Express in particular loved an anti-reds story.

These reporters had a shorthand note of at least 100 words a minute. They could look up their notes

and have a story ready to phone to newsroom copytakers at breakneck speed to beat their rivals.

In those days, when they had sent in their stories, they would come to our house to meet up with Wishart, Lerwick, and spend the night drinking too much and telling tall tales of their exploits, which got taller as the night went on. I know this because I used to sit on the stairs and listen.

Some of those who survived their careers without liver damage became tutors for my generation of would-be reporters, who also understood why shorthand was important: speed and accuracy was the key to good quality reporting.

Times change. Shorthand is rarely used. Reporters carry recorders which makes writing a story take longer.

Drinking at lunchtime is frowned upon. The noisy clack of typewriters gave way long ago to the almost silent tapping on a keyboard.

Newsrooms became quieter.

Today news is no longer daily or weekly. It is instant and continuous. Social media rules, but is it accurate?

As the printed press declines, on at least one national newspaper reporters are expected to reach targets for the number of hits their stories get on their website.

Editorial policy based on clicks.

These days people don’t expect to pay for news. They get fed “news” on Facebook, Tiktok, Telegram, Instagram or whatever and as they scroll they can skim through all kinds of stories.

News? Not really. Clickbait? You bet.

Most in-depth reporting, higher quality journalism, in what’s left of the press is behind paywalls. The Times and Financial Times, for example, produce good quality content, but most folk don’t want to payfor it when they can get headlines free of charge. If you don’t pay for it, you get what you’re given rather than what you choose.

So national and local newspapers are dying and quality is not valued. Accountants have always looked on reporters as a bit of an unnecessary expense, and jobs are being shed up and down the country.

Even the BBC tends to pick up whatever is trending on social media, stories that would never have made five-minute radio bulletins previously, to keep the listener from straying elsewhere. They’re all covering the same things.

As author Ian Dunt has remarked, when journalism was made free it was the death-knell for serious reporting.

So with reporters up and down the land being made redundant, and newspaper circulation plummeting, the outlook is bleak.

There are already parts of the country which can be described as news deserts with no coverage of local councils, courts or other public services. Who provides unbiased reporting and holds those in power to

account? And how does anyone know how accurate the information they read is if they don’t know where it comes from?

I have previously ranted about the need for critical thinking to be on the school curriculum from an early age. We’ve already seen mobs targeting immigrants when misinformation was circulated after three children were brutally murdered in Southport. That scenario is highly likely to happen more often especially as our national politicians concentrate their populist campaigns on immigration.

Misinformation and downright lies travel fast.

We are fortunate in Shetland that there are still going to be reporters at the court and council and hopefully investigative journalism is not dead. Elsewhere the picture is bleaker.

I’m glad our little independent local newspaper, which carried good news as well as bad, has survived this long, and thank those who have kept it going as times became more economically difficult.

There’s no point in being nostalgic. The tough old hard-drinking daily reporter chasing a story in his dirty old mac would frighten the horses these days. But the guff and particularly the atrocious spelling on social media makes me wonder what’s in store for communities as people hunker down into their own little spheres of interest.

It’s ironic that as communication becomes easier and faster we tend to become more insular.

I fear this may be my last column. While I have never expected readers to agree with what I write, perhaps it has occasionally provided food for thought and discussion.

Especially when you disagree. Because if there’s one thing I can’t stand it’s intolerance.