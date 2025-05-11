WATCH: Heavy metal talent raise the roof at Pigstock

Vagabond's Stuart Alderson and Annika Hagon performing at Pigstock in Burra on Saturday. Photo: Chloe Irvine

Pigstock made its annual return yesterday (Saturday) with a range of live music throughout the day and evening.

The event, held from 10am until 9pm at the Bridge-End hall in Burra, also included a variety of games, face painting and an eating competition with all funds going towards Muscular Dystrophy UK.

There was a range of musical talent which included isles heavy metal bands Brundlehorse, Bitumen River, Vagabond, Grimlok and many others.

Alongside a number of bands, solo artists Chloe Robertson and Kari Williamson also left the audience in awe during their sets.