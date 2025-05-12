News

Community is key to improve mental health

May 12, 2025 0
The current Gilbert Bain Hospital in Lerwick.

Building “strong connections” can help ease the burden, NHS Shetland health improvement team leader Nicola Balfour said to mark Mental Health Awareness Week.

The health board is announced it was proud to support the campaign, set up by the charity Mental health Foundation, which runs from today (Monday) until Sunday 18th May.

And this year’s focus is on the power and importance of community.

NHS Shetland said mental health was much like physical well being — both needed to be looked after. And there are times someone’s mental health can be in a better condition than another’s.

However, in the isles there is a “strong sense” of community, with the health board urging people to think about their community or to seek out people with shared interests to boost mental health.

“They can provide us with a sense of belonging, safety, and support at different stages of our lives, making us feel good about ourselves and improving our physical and mental health,” Ms Balfour said.

It can be “challenging” to discuss worries or concerns with others, she said but it was important to be “informed” and “aware” of what is going on around you to consider what support is available or what you can do to help.

Accessing resources to get support was also an issue, which left people unsure of where to turn to when in need of help. It was also important to address the “stigma” surrounding mental health, to releive pressure on those who might benefit from connecting with people and the community.

Ms Balfour added: “We encourage people to take their time and have good conversations. The Samaritans TALK tips provide a helpful prompt. T – Take your time, A – Ask for support, remember, you are never alone, L – Let others help, you are not a burden, K – Keep it real and be honest about how you are feeling.”

