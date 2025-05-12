Hero cops save life with quick thinking actions

Hero cops saved a life using first aid and the anti-overdose drug Naloxone.

The officers were responding to reports of a possible drug overdose in Lerwick when they arrived at the address to find the man unresponsive.

Recognising the urgency of the situation, quick thinking sergeant Tony Anderson forced entry.

Inside, the subject was found slumped on a sofa, unresponsive, with clear signs of drug use.

PC Reece Thorne and PC Brian Goodman began cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), continuing chest compressions for 12 minutes.

Meanwhile, PC Rowan Campbell administered seven doses of Naloxone.

Their perseverance paid off when paramedics arrived and detected a pulse.

Shetland area commander Chris Sewell has praised his officers for their quick thinking and excellent work.

He said it was a “textbook example of frontline policing” – with officers drawing on their training, supporting one another, and working seamlessly with ambulance crews.

Above all, the chief inspector said their work had given someone a second chance at life.

“Police Scotland is committed to doing all we can to combat the devastating effects of drugs in our communities, both from an enforcement perspective and while taking a public health approach to preventing harm,” Mr Sewell said.

“Naloxone is part of our public health approach.

“We’ve had positive outcomes in the overwhelming majority of incidents where officers have administered Naloxone as a first aid treatment, and I am in no doubt that by doing so, our officers have saved lives.

“We continue to work in partnership with members of the serious and organised crime taskforce and other partners at local, national and international level to stop drugs from reaching our communities on a daily basis.

“As a result, we have an extremely strong record in dismantling serious and organised crime gangs, and bringing to justice those responsible for preying on the most vulnerable members of society by pedalling death and misery.”

The man was taken to Gilbert Bain Hospital and discharged the following day.

He will continue to receive support from the NHS as part of his ongoing recovery