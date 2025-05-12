Politicians set to debate Assisted Dying Bill

The Scottish parliament building. Photo: Kim Traynor

Terminally-ill patients could be allowed to choose to die, if the Scottish parliament passes a bill on the issue.

Politicians will debate the matter in Holyrood tomorrow (Tuesday) afternoon, with MSPs given the freedom to vote how they want.

This comes three months after a healthcare professional spoke to The Shetland Times as 25 medical experts gave evidence against the Assisted Dying Bill.

Consultant general surgeon Stuart Fergusson and 24 of his colleagues said they were “deeply concerned” about plans to legalise suicide for terminally-ill patients.

“It’s an appalling shift in my professional role that one of my statutory duties would be helping people kill themselves,” he told this newspaper.

This Bill was brought forward by Orkney MSP Liam McArthur, while earlier this year a bill by MP Kim Leadbeater cleared its first hurdles at Westminster.

Back in February, The Shetland Times conducted a poll on the issue, with 58 per cent said they were against introducing assisted dying.

