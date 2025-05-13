Post office in Yell to close down 

Post Office logo.

It has been confirmed the post office in Burravoe is set to close this summer.

Post Office Ltd told this newspaper the postmistress for Burravoe has resigned and is looking to leave in July.

After reviewing the service provision in the area, the company said it is “not looking to replace this branch at this time” and the nearest alternative branch would be 5.4 miles away.

The company also wished to thank Burravoe’s postmistress for 29 years of long and loyal service to the community.

North Isles councillor Ryan Thomson took to his Facebook page to express his fears over the news of the post office’s closure.

“It is very concerning to hear that the Post Office has no plans to relocate or continue services in Burravoe when the current postmistress retires in July,” he wrote.

“The Burravoe Post Office is more than just a post office – it’s a vital part of the local community. It provides essential services like banking, paying bills, collecting pensions, posting parcels, and so much more.

“For many, especially older residents and those without access to transport, it’s a lifeline.”

