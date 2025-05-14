Learner driver ordered to pay hefty fine and banned from driving

The Gilbert Bain Hospital.

A learner driver was fined hundreds of pounds and handed a six-month ban for parking her car without her L-plates on display.

Stacey Ryan, 29, had been at the Gilbert Bain Hospital when she realised her car had rolled out of its parking space.

She went to move it back – but by this time the police had arrived and noted she had no insurance and only a provisional licence.

The mother-of-two pleaded guilty to the charges when she appeared at Lerwick Sheriff Court today (Wednesday).

Defence agent Tommy Allan told the court that a friend of Ryan had driven her to the hospital for an appointment on 17th September, 2024, relating to her pregnancy.

The friend also intended to drive Ryan back to her Sandness home.

However, the friend had left to go elsewhere until Ryan’s appointment was over.

During this time, the court heard, staff at the hospital became aware of a vehicle causing disruption in the car park and called the police.

Ryan left the hospital and saw her car had rolled out of the space.

She went to move it back – but by this time the police had arrived.

Sheriff David Harvey noted Ryan had been “here before” as she had already accrued six penalty points on her licence.

He ordered Ryan to pay a £400 fine and endorsed her licence with a further eight penalty points.

As a result, Ryan has been banned from holding a driver’s licence for six months.