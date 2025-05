The coastguard rescue helicopter landing at Clickimin. Photo: Jim Mullay

Emergency services have responded to an incident in the Bluemull Sound.

Coastguard said a diver was in distress and may need to be treated for decompression sickness.

An ambulance is currently at the scene alongside, coastguard and a R900 helicopter from Sumburgh.

It is understood the diver may be taken to Aberdeen for treatment.