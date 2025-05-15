Labour MSP announces decision to stand down

Labour MSP Rhoda Grant.

List MSP Rhoda Grant has announced her intention to stand down from her seat at next year’s Holyrood election.

The Labour politician first became a member of the Scottish parliament upon its establishment in 1999 and has served in five of the six terms since then.

Speaking about her decision, Mrs Grant said it was “time to make way for others”.

“I have loved representing my region alongside people, too many to mention, who have worked with me, challenged me and supported me,” she said.

“Unfortunately, after thinking long and hard about the demands of this role, I do not feel I can continue to give the time and commitment required to do it justice and therefore hand on the baton to others and will not stand at the next Scottish parliament elections.”

As an MSP, Mrs Grant has served on a number of cross-party groups, including crofting and co-convening groups on human trafficking and commercial sexual exploitation. As a result of this she was invited to speak at a UN event at the 67th session of the commission on the status of women in New York.

Her Member’ Bill on domestic abuse was adopted and became an act in April 2011 which made it an offence to engage in an abusive course of conduct against a current or ex-partner and she has served as the Labour spokeswoman on a number of areas, including rural and islands; women’s equalities; justice and finance.

Mrs Grant is the second MSP who represent Shetland to step back ahead of the next elections. Her announcement comes weeks after Shetland MSP Beatrice Wishart made the same decision.