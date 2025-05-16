News

In this week’s Shetland Times

May 16, 2025 0
In today’s (Friday, 16th May) edition of The Shetland Times:

  • EXCLUSIVE: “Veil of secrecy” surrounds offshore salmon plans.
  • Report and reaction: Find out how your MSP voted on the Assisted Dying Bill?
  • Burravoe post office to close.
  • EXCLUSIVE: Nine motorists reported for drug driving.
  • EXCLUSIVE: Interview with award-winning homeless worker from Whalsay.
  • More than £11 billion of projects in isles — many still under wraps.
  • SPORT: Reports from Highland Amateur Cup.
