In this week’s Shetland Times
In today’s (Friday, 16th May) edition of The Shetland Times:
- EXCLUSIVE: “Veil of secrecy” surrounds offshore salmon plans.
- Report and reaction: Find out how your MSP voted on the Assisted Dying Bill?
- Burravoe post office to close.
- EXCLUSIVE: Nine motorists reported for drug driving.
- EXCLUSIVE: Interview with award-winning homeless worker from Whalsay.
- More than £11 billion of projects in isles — many still under wraps.
- SPORT: Reports from Highland Amateur Cup.
