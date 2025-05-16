POLL: Should there be less mowing of grass verges? 

News

May 16, 2025 0
A verge at the side of the road in Marrister, Whalsay. Photo: Chloe Irvine.

A letter in today’s newspaper has called for people to mow grass verges less often in order to protect biodiversity.

The author of the letter said that when they moved to Shetland in the 1970s they had been “overwhelmed” by the beauty of the isles – particularly the abundance of wild flowers.

When Shetland Islands Council started moving the verges while they were in full bloom, the writer said they wrote to the newspaper to complain about the situation, along with others.

They said the council now took a more considered to mowing verges – and accepted that an early or late high cut was necessary to deal with “noxious weeds and blind corners”.

But they said the problem was now with people mowing their gardens – and carrying on to mow the verges beyond.

“I am writing, distressed, once again 47 years later to ask folk in the country districts to value the beauty and biodiversity they have taken for granted or destroyed.

“It seems to have become more and more the fashion in the South Mainland country districts to severely mow, not only your own piece of lawn or verge, but 20, 30, 100 yards down the road as well.

“I don’t want to fall out with my neighbours and people are entitled to do what they like on their own land, but please leave the rest of the verge flowers for those of use who appreciate their value and importance.”

What do you think? Take part in our poll and let us know.

