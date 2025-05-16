U-turn made over closure of Yell post office

Post Office logo.

There has been a U-turn over plans to close the post office in Burravoe.

Earlier this week, Post Office Ltd said it was not looking to replace the branch once Burravoe’s postmistress steps down from the role.

However, the company confirmed this afternoon it was reversing this decision.

“With the retirement of the long-serving postmistress in Burravoe in July, we have now agreed to advertise the vacancy to try to maintain Post Office services in this remote community.

“We are aware that there is a new shop opening in Burravoe and we would welcome the opportunity to discuss the business opportunity with them or anyone else.”

The Post Office added the vacancy in Burravoe would soon be advertised here.