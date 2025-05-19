Council marks 50th anniversary

Conveners Lewis Shand Smith, Andrea Manson and Sandy Cluness. Photo: SIC/Dave Donaldson

Shetland Islands Council held its first ever meeting on 16th May, 1975.

To mark the occasion of its 50th birthday, a special event was held on Friday night giving past and present councillors a chance to catch up and reminisce over their time in the chamber.

Convener Andrea Manson welcomed 35 of her colleagues back to the town hall.

She unveiled a specially-commissioned piece by artist Cheryl Jamieson from Glansin Glass, and Shetland archivist Brian Smith gave a short talk on the creation and history of the council.

A musical backdrop was provided by Bryan Gear and Martin Henderson.

Shetland Islands Council was established during the reorganisation of local government in Scotland in 1974, replacing Zetland County Council and Lerwick Town Council.

The first election was held in 1974, and since then the council has had seven conveners, and a majority of independent councillors.

The isles have seen enormous changes over the last 50 years. The seventies and eighties marked a period of rapid expansion due to the growth of the oil industry, with major improvements and expansion in housing, roads and ferry services, and the development of other marine and land-based industries.

Throughout, the council has been there to provide and develop a high standard of service to islanders.

The challenge for the council in the coming years is to continue to maintain those services, and move forward in a time of global uncertainty.

Three former Conveners were present at Friday night’s event.

Sandy Cluness was a member of the Zetland County Council from 1973-74, and a Shetland Islands Councillor from 1978-86 and 1999-2012, serving as convener from 2003-2012.

He said there had been many changes over 50 years, but that he believed the council has been very successful:

“The most important thing for me is how we’ve looked after our elderly and young folk who need care. I have had some personal experience, and we do that better, I think, than anyone else in Scotland.”

Current convener Andrea Manson welcomed everyone to the event, looked back at some of the key achievements of the council, her own experiences as a councillor from 1983-1999 and again since 2012.

She reflected on the past, and the future.

“There have been 50 years of good, dedicated councillors. It is good to see young faces joining us, and I hope that is a good sign for the future.

“Thanks to all who are here, and to all those sadly no longer with us. Long may we enjoy the benefits of friendly colleagues and dedicated staff.”