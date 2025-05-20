RTS pleas made by isles politicians

Isles politicians Beatrice Wishart and Alistair Carmichael.

Isles politicians are calling for more to be done to protect households before the impending Radio Teleswitch (RTS) changeover next month.

Shetland MSP Beatrice Wishart will today (Tuesday) raise the concern in the Scottish parliament.

While Isles MP Alistair Carmichael called on the UK government to step in should energy suppliers fail to replace the outdated RTS meters by the 30th June deadline.

According to the latest figures, almost 4,500 homes in Shetland were yet to see engineers upgrade their meters

“This shutdown could be a disaster for households across Scotland,” Ms Wishart said.

There was the potential for “massive disruption,” according to the MSP.

She added companies had “failed” to replace the meters for customers at the “required pace”.

