Scalloway Meat Co announce ‘changes’ due to recent thefts

May 21, 2025 0
Scalloway Meat Co is closing off its upstairs department due to a “recent bout of theft” in its toy shop.

The convenience store wrote on its Facebook page: “Due to a recent bout of theft in the toy shop we’ve had to take the decision to implement the following changes to our upstairs department.

“The stairs will be closed off in the evenings. Any adults wanting to go up just let a member of staff know who will be happy to allow you to do so.

“Any bairns wanting to go up will only be allowed to do so if a member of staff is available to go up with you.”

The post added the store was “saddened” to have to take these measures, but it needs to nip this sort of behaviour “in the bud”. 

