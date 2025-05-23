News

In this week’s Shetland Times

May 23, 2025 0
In this week’s Shetland Times

In today’s (Friday, 23rd May) edition of The Shetland Times:

• EXCLUSIVE: Gillnetting found after vessel breaks down

• Almost half of secondary pupils have additional support needs 

• EXCLUSIVE: Film lover to bring latest project to the next level 

• Port authority not told about cruise ship sickness 

• Campaign launched to screen thousands of Shetlanders 

• SPORT: Teams for Island Games announced 

• SPORT: Celtic and Ness to go head to head in Madrid Cup Final 

SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to [email protected] for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.