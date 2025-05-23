Headlines News

UPDATED: Woman dies after cliff fall

May 23, 2025 0
UPDATED: Woman dies after cliff fall
St Ninian's by Tom Sclater

A 70 year-old woman has died after falling from a cliff at St Ninian’s Isle.

Emergency services have been attending.

Coastguard rescue teams from Lerwick and Sumburgh were at the scene this afternoon. The coastguard rescue helicopter was also mobilised.

The Lerwick lifeboat has been in attendance, as well as an ambulance and Scottish Fire and Rescue’s Sumburgh rescue boat.

Officers from Police Scotland were also in attendance, as well as senior coastguard rescue officers and the divisional commander.

Police chief inspector Chris Sewell said: “Around 1pm on Friday, 23rd May, 2025, we were called to a report of a woman having fallen from a cliff near to St Ninian’s Isle, Shetland.

“Emergency services attended and a 70-year-old woman was pronounced dead. Her next of kin is aware.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.”

