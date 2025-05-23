Headlines News

Popular eatery Fjara goes up for sale

Ryan Taylor May 23, 2025 0
Popular eatery Fjara goes up for sale

A popular Lerwick eatery which has showcased the best of Shetland’s culinary offerings has gone on the market.

Fjara Cafe Bar is for sale through Anderson Strathern.

Established in 2014, Fjara quickly built a strong reputation for being a vital part of Lerwick’s social and culinary landscape.

It was extended in 2021, and is now said to be one of Lerwick’s longest-serving food establishments.

Current owner Jonathan Williamson said the sale of Fjara represented “a rare chance to acquire a thriving business with a solid foundation in the Shetland Islands”. 

“Having spent the last 11 years helping to grow and establish the business in the islands, I feel now is the correct time to pass the reigns to someone new,” he said.

Mr Williamson said the growth and popularity of the business was continuing to increase.

“Shetland presents a fantastic opportunity for anyone looking to invest in the islands.

“Having been raised in Shetland, the islands have always been kind to me. The community in Shetland feel more like a family.

“I have spent many years greeting and welcoming patrons to the restaurant , who return time and time again. I will be sad to leave the industry behind, but I know the local community will continue to support any new owners in their endeavours.”

