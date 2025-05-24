Volunteering opportunities at Clan

Pamela Fenton, Clan’s volunteer coordinator.

A volunteering open day will be hosted by Clan Cancer Support next month.

The event is scheduled to take place at the Islesburgh Community Centre on 2nd June, from 12-2pm.

The charity aims to encourage people to use their free time to support local people impacted by cancer.

Clan says volunteers are needed to offer its vital listening and support service, which enables people impacted by a diagnosis to speak to someone about their cancer journey.

No experience is required, and all training will be provided by the charity.

Clan recommends that volunteers commit to a minimum of three and a half hours per week.

Attendees are welcome to drop in to Clan’s Shetland wellbeing centre, based at Islesburgh, on the day.

Clan team members will be on hand to advise anyone interested in applying.

Clan’s volunteer coordinator Pamela Fenton said: “You don’t need to be a cancer expert to be a volunteer with Clan. You do need to be a good listener and to give your time. In return you’ll get training and the opportunity to play an important role in your local cancer support charity.

“The benefits of volunteering can be felt by the charity and the volunteer. Volunteering can provide work experience, new friendships and the opportunity to develop new skills which can enrich your working and personal life.”

Meanwhile, there are further opportunities for volunteers to get involved in The BookBench Trail with the charity looking for people to care for the public artwork featured in the sculpture trail this summer.

The BookBench Trail will go live across the north-east, Moray, Orkney and Shetland from 30th June, with 41 large BookBench sculptures being displayed in locations across Clan’s geography.

Ms Fenton added: “We’d urge anyone who is interested in getting involved to come along to our open day at our Shetland centre where they can find out more about the charity and the opportunities available.”