An ‘all-wheelie bin’ service is being considered 

May 26, 2025 0
North Isles councillor Robert Thomson 

An “all-wheelie bin” service could be introduced to the isles – with one councillor expressing concern over the impact this could have on those living in areas exposed to the wind. 

A report placed before the SIC’s environment and transport committee on Monday stated the primary reason for this move would be to reduce the risk of injury for collection staff.

“Wheelie bins are designed with wheels, making it easy to move them to the kerb for collection, even when they are full,” the report read.

“This reduces manual handling, which in turn will reduce manual handling injuries to our bin collection staff.”

It also said wheelie bins help keep waste contained, reducing the risk of pests and unpleasant odours – which would be “especially important” for households who generate a significant amount of organic waste.

The report added wheelie bins can have a number of environmental benefits.

However, concerns were raised during the committee meeting over the impact introducing an all-wheelie bin service would have on certain households.

North Isles councillor Robert Thomson expressed worry over introducing an all-wheelie bin in areas exposed to high levels of wind – including his own home in Yell where one of his bin lids vanished.

“We live quite near the top of the hill and it’s quite exposed. We never leave our bins out all the time because they wouldn’t be there at the end of the year,” he said.

“We’ve found if we leave wheelie bins outside they are subject to damage. Not too long ago, one of the lids disappeared never to be seen again despite being anchored down with bungee chords.

“This often means we have to leave these things inside, and extra wheelie bins are taking up extra space inside which isn’t ideal.”

He questioned whether more “robust” and “strong” wheelie bins could be deployed to exposed areas.

Environment and estate operations’ executive manager Carl Symons said he was “aware” of wheelie bins made out of steel, but felt this could create its own set of challenges. 

“There will be a significant cost attached to steel wheelie bins, and there will also be a significant weight attached to those, which may offset any advantages we had.”

However, Mr Symons stressed this would be part of the consultation process of the household survey.

He added: “We realise not everyone will have or be able to accommodate a wheelie bin too easily.

“There will need to be a range of solutions looked at. I’m not for a moment suggesting wheelie bins are the magic bullet that solves everyone’s problems. We need to ask people what the problems are and how to overcome them.”

