Drink driver locked up after almost running over father with young child

Lerwick Sheriff Court.

A drink driver who was five times the limit damaged three cars, hit another and almost ran over a man and his two-year-old child, a court heard.

Jaroslaw Jaworski, of Port Arthur, Scalloway, was remanded in custody when he appeared at Lerwick Sheriff Court on Thursday.

The 64-year-old admitted to five charges including dangerous and erratic driving under the influence of alcohol, failing to stop and give his details to the owners of the cars he damaged and driving without a licence or insurance.

The incidents took place on Wednesday, 21st May, between Port Arthur and Main Street in Scalloway and the Blackgaet.

Jaworski was found to have 121 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

Sentence was deferred for the preparation of reports when Jaworski next appears in court.