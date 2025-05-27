Lord Lieutenant’s team bolstered with new deputies

Shetland's Lord Lieutenancy team: Lynn Tulloch, Helen Budge, Callum Grains, Lord Lieutenant Lindsay Tulloch, Iain Tulloch, and Elizabeth Johnson. Photo: Shetland Islands Council.

The council’s former director of children’s services, Helen Budge, has been made a deputy Lieutenant of Shetland — the latest in a run of promotions and appointments to strengthen the Lord Lieutenant’s team.

“I’m really pleased that we now have such a strong Lieutenancy team in Shetland who, with strong local knowledge, are already involved in so much community activity,” said Lord Lieutenant Lindsay Tulloch in a statement this morning, after deputy Lieutenant Budge was appointed last week.

Last year Iain Tulloch, former longstanding Lerwick Port Authority board member, was appointed vice Lieutenant, after more than two decades serving as a deputy.

Voluntary Action Shetland’s Lynn Tulloch and Calum Grains, chief executive of Lerwick Port Authority and this year’s Guizer Jarl, were also made deputies last year.

The Lord Lieutenant and his team regularly attend voluntary, civic and social occasions as the King’s representative.

Most recently Lord Lieutenant Tulloch played a key role receiving the “liberation convoy” of restored Norwegian boats marking 80 years since VE day.

“Voluntary groups and individuals are the heart of our Shetland life, offering their time, energy and compassion to make a lasting difference to our communities,” said Lord Lieutenant Tulloch.

“We aim to support and to help recognise the incredible work of the many volunteers who create the community spirit and who provide resilience for everyone on Shetland.”