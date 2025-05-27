Weekly Bergen sailing could be included in new NorthLink contract

A weekly ferry service to Bergen could be considered as part of the next NorthLink contract, a meeting heard.

Shetland South councillor Alex Armitage quizzed Transport Scotland officials on the possibility at today’s (Tuesday) external transport forum meeting,

Dr Armitage noted there had been sailings between Shetland and Bergen as part of the old P&O service more than 20 years ago.

And he suggested such services could be reinstated as part of the new NorthLink contract, which takes effect from 2028.

“There is demand in Shetland for transport services between Shetland and Norway,” he said.

“Since we lost the Smyril Line, it struck me that as we have increased flexibility with these two new freight ferries it is something that might appear possible in the future as part of the new contract.”

The officials from Transport Scotland agreed it could be considered.