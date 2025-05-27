News

Weekly Bergen sailing could be included in new NorthLink contract

May 27, 2025 1
Weekly Bergen sailing could be included in new NorthLink contract

A weekly ferry service to Bergen could be considered as part of the next NorthLink contract, a meeting heard.

Shetland South councillor Alex Armitage quizzed Transport Scotland officials on the possibility at today’s (Tuesday) external transport forum meeting,

Dr Armitage noted there had been sailings between Shetland and Bergen as part of the old P&O service more than 20 years ago.

And he suggested such services could be reinstated as part of the new NorthLink contract, which takes effect from 2028.

“There is demand in Shetland for transport services between Shetland and Norway,” he said.

“Since we lost the Smyril Line, it struck me that as we have increased flexibility with these two new freight ferries it is something that might appear possible in the future as part of the new contract.”

The officials from Transport Scotland agreed it could be considered.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

ONE COMMENT

Add Your Comment

  • Sten Dueland

    • May 27th, 2025 16:07

    I have been to Shetland once with small boats in a convoy from western Norway. I have often wished to visit again to explore more of the magnificent Shetland islands, but the travel options have been poor. Should it be possible to travel by ferry from Bergen, it would be on top of my travel list.

    REPLY

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to [email protected] for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.