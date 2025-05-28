News

Concerns voiced over NorthLink passengers mistreating staff and vessels 

May 28, 2025 0
Concerns voiced over NorthLink passengers mistreating staff and vessels 

Anti-social ferry passengers have been warned they could be refused travel and face criminal proceedings. 

NorthLink Ferries managing director Stuart Garrett said his staff should not have to face such behaviour and he had “no hesitation” calling the police.

Mr Garrett would not divulge the nature of the anti-social behaviour but said some of it had taken place in cabins. 

He was responding to a question at Tuesday’s external transport forum by chairwoman Moraig Lyall, who said she had been “saddened” to hear about recent poor behaviour. 

She asked whether it was a growing issue and suggested reminding folk not to take the service for granted or to mistreat it.

Mr Garrett said his team kept a record of behaviour incidents and it was “very disappointing” for staff who had to deal with it.

Mrs Lyall echoed his disappointment.

“I would hope that when these things to occur action is taken to make it clear to people that sort of behaviour is not acceptable and ultimately the sanction can be that they are not permitted to travel,” she added.

Speaking after the meeting, Mrs Lyall said she found the reports concerning.

“Everyone wants to travel in a vessel that is a pleasant place to be so when people are mistreating it that has an impact on the rest of the travelling public and the staff who are doing their best to keep it in a good condition,” she added.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to [email protected] for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.