Concerns voiced over NorthLink passengers mistreating staff and vessels 

Anti-social ferry passengers have been warned they could be refused travel and face criminal proceedings.

NorthLink Ferries managing director Stuart Garrett said his staff should not have to face such behaviour and he had “no hesitation” calling the police.

Mr Garrett would not divulge the nature of the anti-social behaviour but said some of it had taken place in cabins.

He was responding to a question at Tuesday’s external transport forum by chairwoman Moraig Lyall, who said she had been “saddened” to hear about recent poor behaviour.

She asked whether it was a growing issue and suggested reminding folk not to take the service for granted or to mistreat it.

Mr Garrett said his team kept a record of behaviour incidents and it was “very disappointing” for staff who had to deal with it.

Mrs Lyall echoed his disappointment.

“I would hope that when these things to occur action is taken to make it clear to people that sort of behaviour is not acceptable and ultimately the sanction can be that they are not permitted to travel,” she added.

Speaking after the meeting, Mrs Lyall said she found the reports concerning.

“Everyone wants to travel in a vessel that is a pleasant place to be so when people are mistreating it that has an impact on the rest of the travelling public and the staff who are doing their best to keep it in a good condition,” she added.