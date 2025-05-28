Ferries benefit from ‘indestructible’ key cards, refurbished lounges and faster internet through Elon Musk’s Starlink

The recently refurbished Magnus Lounge. Photo: NorthLink Ferries

Ferries returned from dry dock with refurbished lounges, faster internet and ”relatively indestructible” cabin key cards, a meeting heard.

NorthLink Ferries managing director Stuart Garrett shared the newly improved features with members of the external transport forum on Tuesday.

These included a complete overhaul of the Magnus Lounge on the Hjaltland and Hrossey.

Mr Garrett also said the new cabin key cards worked better than their predecessor.

Whereas the old boarding cards could easily be wiped and require resetting at reception, the new radio frequency identification cards were ”relatively indestructible”, according to the NorthLink boss.

He also also showed photos of cabling work which was carried out on the vessels in preparation for the introduction of electric hook-ups at Aberdeen and Lerwick ports.

Mr Garrett said the ferries were “ready to go” and shore power would be a “great addition” to the ports.

It will enable the vessels to switch off their diesel generators while berthed at the ferry terminal and use electricity from the port via cable hook-ups.

Mr Garrett said he hoped the system would be up and running in at least one of the ports by the time of the next forum meeting in September.

NHS Shetland chairman Gary Robinson welcomed the shore power project, which he said would be “really positive from an environmental perspective”.

However, he also raised a “long-standing bugbear” with Mr Garrett - slow internet speeds on board.

Mr Robinson said many NHS staff travelled by ferry and it was useful for them to be able to get online to work during the journey.

Mr Garrett said NorthLink had recently introduced Starlink - the satellite internet service engineered by Elon Musk’s Space X.

He said the service was up and running for his northward journey on Monday night.

And he said there were extended “nodules” throughout the vessel to achieve greater coverage.

The work was carried out during the vessels’ visit to dry dock in February and March.

The Hjaltland was delayed returning from dry dock due to a flooded pump room, which led to significant service disruption.