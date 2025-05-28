Thousands of RTS meters still unchanged a month before ‘switch off’

With little over a month until Radio Teleswitch Service (RTS) signal is “switched off”, almost 4,000 meters are still unchanged across the isles, according to the latest Ofgem figures.

At the current rate of installation all of those meters are unlikely to replaced until next March.

After the switch off homes with RTS meters could be left with their heating either permanently on, or off, providers have warned.

The latest installation figures were shared with councillors at a meeting of the development committee this morning (Wednesday).

Since efforts began in March, 755 buildings have been equipped with new smart meters.

“At that rate of installation there will still be 3,000 meters to be replaced with the shutdown comes into effect in June,” said Douglas Irvine, the council’s future energy manager.

In fact, at that rate, all 3,930 remaining RTS meters are unlikely to be replaced until next March.

“The push now has to be to get that work done,” Mr Irvine added, “before the colder weather comes.”

Those smart meters which have been installed, meanwhile, have not all worked, he added.

Deputy leader Gary Robinson reminded the chamber that having a smart meter installed entitles customers to support even if the new equipment does not work.

Energy providers have a regulatory obligation to make sure that customers with new smart meters do not experience increased costs, or a deterioration of service. Those who do not switch could be left in the lurch come June.

“Whether they work or not, you need to get one,” Mr Robinson said.

• Councillors also discussed “rumours” that the switch off could be delayed in Shetland, or rolled out in stages. Read the full story in this week’s issue of The Shetland Times, out Friday 30th May.