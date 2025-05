In today’s (Friday, 30th May) edition of The Shetland Times:

• EXCLUSIVE: Dunrossness widow speaks out over shortage of care in the isles

• Update on the future of The Shetland Times

• Three skippers decision to sell up sparks concern

• EXCLUSIVE: Football fans travel 700 miles for “very special” day

• The Shetland Times‘ Dogs Against Drugs petition to be heard in parliament

• SPORT: Resounding result for Whalsay’s Parish Cup netball team