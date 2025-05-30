OPINION: The dead hand of distant government

Daniel Lawson, executive officer at Shetland Fishermen's Association.

Shetlanders are all too familiar with the dead hand of distant government – whether it be in Edinburgh, or London – and the unken bureaucrat in Whitehall has done it again by greatly underestimating the value of access to the island’s productive fishing grounds.

This new Labour government is burning through bridges quickly: disinherited farmers, colder pensioners, poorer disabled people, burdened small businesses, and now deeply frustrated fishermen.

By granting fishing access so freely, our government has given up the only bargaining chip it had in negotiations over quota shares.

It is important to note that our fishing crews do not lose the quota shares gained from Brexit, but what has been lost – and given away far too cheaply – is the opportunity to gain more, and the potential to supercharge our island economy.

Hard though it is, fishing communities such as Shetland will remain hopeful that, one day, the UK will find its feet as an independent coastal state and finally conduct itself as such – denying EU vessels access to our productive seas without first paying for the privilege.

The government is quick to trumpet what, apparently, we receive in return. Easier trade will help other industries in Shetland, such as our salmon exports, but it’s important to note that the UK is paying financially towards this deal to reduce checks on food exports to the EU. It is not a quid-pro-quo exchange in return for fishing access. So why are we paying for it twice? More to the point: why are fishing crews being forced to pay the bill for the benefit of other industries?

For the EU, this deal has been like taking fishing rights from a baby. The prime minister knew full well the fishing industry’s hopes, and the potential opportunities at hand. He has not listened, those opportunities are wasted, and now hard-working fishermen pay the price for this submission.

Every benefit the UK government lists is also a benefit to the EU: which is not the mark of a triumphant negotiation.

Ah, say ministers, but we’ll give you a £360 million fund to support fishing communities and innovation in the sector.

Let’s be clear: that is not a lot in the grand scheme of things over 12 years, and pales in comparison when set against the £6 billion worth of fishing access that we are giving away to the EU over the same time.

In truth, that funding should be coming from the EU, and not the UK government.

The fishing fleet which we all see out of our windows would be capable of bringing in that level of investment by itself, at no cost to the taxpayer, if only they had been given the chance to.

Too often the fishing industry is portrayed as moaning unconstructively after the fact.

Here then is a positive suggestion to help move us forward. If we must learn to live with EU fleets fishing Shetland waters for another 12 years, let’s please all push for the sadly lacking regulations which will constrain them – in the interest of properly protecting the fish stocks we rely on locally.

Stringent management measures are needed now for gillnetters, longliners, freezer trawlers and factory ships – along with stronger labelling laws, increased monitoring, the introduction of gear logs and mandatory check-in points.

• Daniel Lawson is Executive Officer of Shetland Fishermen’s Association