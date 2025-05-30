Fishing and Marine News

Resurfacing work to begin at Ulsta

Shetland Times May 30, 2025
Shetland Islands Council will soon begin work to resurface the vehicle marshalling area at Ulsta ferry terminal in Yell.

The works are expected to take place from Monday 9th June and may take up to six days, weather-permitting. 

During the works there will be no car parking available in the areas verging around the access and marshalling lanes of the terminal.  

Owners of vehicles are asked not to park in these areas while works are under way, and to remove any vehicles belonging to them.

Traffic marshals will be in attendance to assist with the marshalling of booked and un-booked ferry traffic. 

Vehicle drivers are advised that the loading of vehicles will commence earlier than usual, 10 minutes prior to scheduled ferry departure times.

With restricted space available within the marshalling area, drivers of HGVs and other vehicles, may be requested to wait and to load the ferry directly from a marshalling point before the bus shelter.  

Shetland Islands Council has apologised for any inconvenience caused.

