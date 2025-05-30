Sunday Teas to honour Selkiewife

Pete and Jan Bevington coax a recovered seal back into the water.

Hillswick Wildlife Sanctuary will host an open day on Sunday 8th June to show off its new animal care facilities for seals and otters.

The day will be a celebration of the incredible life and achievements of Jan Bevington – Da Selkiewife – who created the sanctuary almost 40 years ago.

Da Selkiewife Summer Spree will be a day and evening of music and fun with performances by the Lerwick Brass Band, The Donald Anderson Band, Alan McKay and friends, Joy Duncan’s UpAnDrumming and Sauerkraut Seth and the Sheds.

Also playing will be Shetland musical legends May and Mackie, a band with so much pedigree that they played at The Booth – the infamous pub Jan ran from the 70s to the 90s. It is hoped this would bring back some treasured memories for the many folk that enjoyed a night of music and song before the peat fire with pint or dram in hand during her management.

Da Spree will be a day of fun for all the family with plenty of activities for kids to enjoy.

Shetland’s first air guitar contest will also take place. It is open to anyone who brings along an air guitar or any other air instrument they would like to show off their talent.

The Booth will also be open for activities and anyone who wants to bring an actual instrument and have a tune.

There will be a marquee with a bar and light refreshments, and with Sunday Teas at Hillswick hall and the Sunday carvery at St Magnus Bay Hotel, there will be plenty of variety up north on Whitsun weekend.

“Jan had the most incredible energy, passion for wildlife and loved a fun,” her husband Pete said. “We worked hard together to raise almost half a million pounds to realise her dream of a well-equipped wildlife sanctuary for the seals and otters we care for.”

Sadly Mrs Bevington took ill as work began in late 2020 and she never fully recovered.

“So we never managed to hold the open day to show off the new facilities that we promised we would to thank all the people who have supported the sanctuary all these years and helped make her dream come true,” Mr Bevington said.

“We held a memorial for Jan last December after she died, but Jan always loved a party – so this will be a party for Jan and I have no doubt she will be there with us in spirit on the day.

“Over the last few years she kept saying we should have an air guitar festival for all the people who love playing the air guitar in Shetland. So this is for her.”

There will also be a raffle with first prize being an overnight stay and breakfast for two at Busta House Hotel. Entry is free and donations are welcome.